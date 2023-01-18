LEWISBURG — New windows are set to be installed at the Lewisburg borough building.
During a Tuesday meeting, council approved a motion to award a window replacement project to T. Ross Brothers of Montandon, in the amount of $32,365, contingent upon review by the project architect and borough solicitor. Costs of the project are to be paid from the borough’s Building Depreciation Fund.
The council also approved a $1,500 professional services agreement with Strosser/Baer Architects L.L.C. for bidding and construction administration services associated with the window replacement project. The funds will also be paid out of the depreciation fund.
Council approved spending $21,000 from the general fund for professional services, for engineering design, permitting, bidding and construction administration. The work will be completed by PennCore Consulting on a St. George Street stormwater improvement/paving project and a South Fourth Street handicap ramp project.
Council members and the mayor will receive a bump in their pay, beginning in 2026. Council approved an ordinance to increase the monthly compensation to $200. Currently, council members receive $100 monthly and the Mayor receives $150.
Borough council then went into executive session to discuss a motion to approve an amendment to the Lewisburg Borough – AFSCME, Local 3133 Union Contract.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said the issue involves an employee, Erin Swanson-Batman, who has been promoted from refuse clerk to accounting clerk.
Following the executive session, council approved the motion for the amendment to the union contract which would increase Swanson-Batman’s pay by 10% to compensate her for the training of a new employee who will be taking her old position.
