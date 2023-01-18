LEWISBURG — New windows are set to be installed at the Lewisburg borough building.

During a Tuesday meeting, council approved a motion to award a window replacement project to T. Ross Brothers of Montandon, in the amount of $32,365, contingent upon review by the project architect and borough solicitor. Costs of the project are to be paid from the borough’s Building Depreciation Fund.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

