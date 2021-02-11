MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange will be holding a Road Rally Scavenger Hung beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The hunt will take participants through Northcentral Pennsylvania, visiting historical sites, notable locations and participating local businesses.
Teams will travel together in one vehicle to complete tasks at each stop, such as posing for a picture by a designated landmark or locating a specific item. Teams are invited to decorate their vehicle or dress characteristic of various decades.
Participating businesses include: Four Friends Winery, Montgomery; Styer Farm Market, Muncy; Griggs Coffee, Montoursville; Purity Candy, Allenwood and Community Theatre League, Williamsport.
Gifts cards to these businesses will be awarded as prizes in a variety of judging categories. Each participating team will also receive one complimentary take-out Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner from the grange. Additional dinners are available by advance reservation.
The dinner will be available in the afternoon as teams return to the Grange Hall to conclude the rally and receive prizes.
For details and to register, contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261.
