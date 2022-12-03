MUNCY — The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Muncy with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.
UPMC Muncy underwent an on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
