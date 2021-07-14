WILLIAMSPORT — Retired faculty member Darla B. Logue recently established a scholarship for first-generation college students at Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT).
The James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship not only honors honors Darla Logue’s late husband, but also honors Davie Jane Gilmour, retiring as PCT president.
Associate Professor of English James E. Logue taught for nearly 50 years, 39 of them at PCT, and received the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award, the institution’s highest teaching honor.
Associate Professor of Dental Hygiene Darla Logue taught for 23 years and retired in 2004 as an associate professor of dental hygiene.
The Logues’ abiding belief in the power of higher education was the impetus for the new scholarship. One of James Logue’s greatest joys was teaching first-generation college students at PCT and Williamsport Area Community College, its predecessor. Darla Logue was the first member of her family to attend and graduate from college.
Both realized that a solid foundation for a life well-lived was grounded in education. The Logues have been longtime supporters of the Penn College experience, making annual and planned gifts to benefit academics, facilities and scholarships.
“As the recipient of this scholarship, it is hoped that you will set a new tradition in your family by being the first in a long line of future college graduates,” Darla said to future recipients. “We wish you much success as you embark on your education and future career.”
Gilmour added the Logue's support for teaching and mentoring at PCT has transformed countless lives.
Preference for the James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship will be given to students who are enrolled full time, are first-generation college students and have a high school grade point average of 3.0 or greater.
