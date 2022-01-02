NORTHUMBERLAND — Friends of the Joseph Priestly House recently announced the return of the annual 12th Night Celebration.
Festivities marking the traditional "12th day of Christmas" were planned from 4 to 7 pm. Sunday, Jan 9 at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave, Northumberland. Call 570-473-9474 for more information.
The observance will include a 12th Night Cake. A bean found in a slice of the cake earns the finder a crown, while finding a clove will will garner a jester hat for the night.
Entertainment planned included colonial music and Christmas carols by Bloomsburg Music Ensemble. A choral group representing the Unitarian Church and Beverley Conrad, a noted fiddler, will also perform.
At 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. in the Pond Building, Ron Blatchley as Joseph Priestley will conduct chemistry demonstrations. Seating is limited and tickets for each session are available in the Visitors Center.
The Joseph Priestley House will be open for self-guided tours with docents dressed in period costumes. The house will be traditionally decorated with pine, holly and candles. The dining room table will be set for the holiday with a special centerpiece.
The 12th Night Celebration is free and open to the public. Facial covering is encouraged and appreciated by the hosts.
