MILTON — A local United Church of Christ congregation recently announced its intent to find a permanent home.
The Rev. Tim Hogan-Palazzo, St. Paul’s Community United Church of Christ (UCC) pastor, said a committee was formed among church leadership to explore options.
Building a permanent home or finding a suitable existing structure were among the options noted in a news release.
“Our congregation has changed during its 122-year history,” added St. Paul’s Consistory President Brad Gill. “With four previous building expansion projects over the years to grow the space as a place to gather and serve, and becoming a faith community home to those beyond its own neighborhood, the decision has been made to seek a new space to ‘be the church’.”
The UCC has been leasing the former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, from Milton Lutheran Church since mid-2021. Their lease was recently extended to May 31, 2023.
The need for adequate space for safe seating amid the coronavirus pandemic also motivated the search. St. Paul’s currently leases their original building at 433 High Street, West Milton, to the Face to Face Church.
To offer help in finding a permanent site, church leaders requested a call to 570-568-1433.
