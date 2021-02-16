MILTON — With the Milton Area School District school board expected to vote on a 2021-2022 proposed budget — which includes a $2 million deficit — at a meeting tonight, administrators are highlighting $3.87 million in lost revenue the district has incurred over the last decade.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said Business Administrator Derek Fink compiled the overall impact on local tax revenue of “legislated opportunities” made available at the local, state and federal levels.
Since 2010, she said the district has experienced approximately $3.87 million in lost revenue by various breaks, outside of the district’s control, given to taxable properties.
The impact of lost revenue on the district, as provided by Keegan, includes: Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, $1.48 million; military tax exoneration, $24,229; Tax appeals, $2.36 million; and tax-exempt entity purchase, $3,039.
“Taxing entities impacted by these legalized opportunities include the school district, borough and townships,” Keegan noted.
During a Feb. 9 board committee session, Fink said the 2021-2022 proposed budget has expenses set at $37.5 million and revenue at $35.5 million. Taxes are proposed to be raised by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law, to generate $489,942 in revenue.
Fink highlighted some of what he described as “significant factors” impacting the budget. Those factors include: A $340,000 increase in tuition expenses for students to attend outside cyber charter schools; an increase $220,000 in expenses for Milton’s cyber school; $130,000 in lost revenue due to commercial property reassessments; increasing the budgetary reserve allocation from $100,000 to $500,000; and adding three new staff positions, at a cost of $300,000.
He said a greater allocation to the reserve fund is necessary as the fund “has been taking hits” over the last few years.
According to Fink, the district pulled money from the fund for building mold remediation three years ago, and to cover costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.
