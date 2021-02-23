HARRISBURG - State data released Tuesday showed 44 confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 over six-area counties, and four new deaths.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 25 in Lycoming County, five each in Northumberland and Columbia counties, four in Montour County, three in Union County and two in Snyder County. Three new deaths were reported in Lycoming County while one new death was reported in Union County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 2,830 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 917,848 since March.
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, DOH officials noted.
State officials reported 97 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 23,711 since March
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, officials reported.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12-18 stood at 6.5%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
This week - excluding Philadelphia - a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27, including 225,890 first doses and 180,610 second doses, DOH noted.
As of Tuesday, the CDC ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for number of vaccine doses administered.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 6,807 cases (320 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 7,835 cases (243 deaths)
- Union County, 3,879 cases (78 deaths)
- Columbia County, 4,126 cases (123 deaths)
- Snyder County, 2,335 cases (78 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,614 cases (58 deaths)
