Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:12 a.m. July 26 at Furnace and Dreisbach Church roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:01 am
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:01 am
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:12 a.m. July 26 at Furnace and Dreisbach Church roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Alex Miller, 18, of Lewisburg, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Catherine Weiand, 23, of Middleburg. Miller was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Brian Huff, 46, of Lewisburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:05 p.m. July 25 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford 500 driven by Huff went off the roadway, struck a utility pole, tree stump, went airborne and rolled. Huff was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.