LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society (UCHS), in collaboration with the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, Bucknell University (BU) and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will soon begin the third season of Nature’s Explorers.
The collaborative series will be available monthly from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the second Saturday starting Sept. 10 through Nov. 12 mostly outdoors along the Dale's Ridge Trail near the Dale-Engle-Walker (DEW) House. Start times and locations should be checked before attending.
