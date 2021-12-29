SUNBURY — Property owners in Northumberland County will not see an increase in their county tax bill, per the terms of an $89.3 million 2022 budget adopted Tuesday by the commissioners.
The commissioners adopted the new budget as it was initially approved to be advertised on Dec. 7.
The budget, which keeps taxes level with 2021, marks an increase over the $82.9 million budget approved for 2021. It was previously noted the largest single increase in the budget is an approximately $510,000 rise in health insurance costs.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Re-appointing the following to the Affordable Housing Board, through 2023: Edward Christiano, Ronald Lentini, Maryrose McCarthy, Carmine Picarelli, Gale Zalar, Todd Mace, Todd Oberdorf, Cory Pisarz and Catherine Polachek.
• Re-appointing Richard Daniels to the Agricultural Land Preservation Board, through 2022.
• Re-appointing the following to the Airport Authority, through 2026: Timothy Krebs, Edward Linkus, Don Rosini, Tim Ross, David Rubel and Ronald Smith.
• Craig Boyer’s re-appointment to the Authority of Northumberland County, through 2025.
• Appointing Mary Ann Lewis to the Behavioral Health and Intellectual Development Services Advisory Board, through 2025.
• Re-appointing Joe Klebon to the Central Susquehanna Cooperative Extension Association, and to the Conservation District Board, for 2022.
• Appointing the following to the Children and Youth Advisory Board for 2022: Angela Bastian-Witter, Carla Clark, Margaret Demko, Diane Wirt-Miller, Lisa Donlan, Anne Eyster, Deb Fallat, Anthony Fetter, Katrina Gownley, Kim Heitzman, Denise Hoffman, Kate Lincoln, Tracy Korbich, Maryrose McCarthy, Jean McGinn, Carmine Picarelli, Stephanie Reitmeyer, Leslie Ward, Meghan Weaver, Rose Weir, Jen Willard, Samantha Yeick, Mark Gittens.
• Martha Millbrand’s re-appointment to the Drug and Alcohol Planning Council, through, 2024.
• Sam Schiccatano’s appointment to the following: Economic Development, for 2022; to the Housing Authority, through 2026; and the L and Bank Authority, for 2022.
• Re-appointing Ned Soderick to Focus Central Pennsylvania and to the Industrial Development Authority, for 2022.
• Re-appointing the following to the Emergency Planning Committee, for 2022: David Bogovich, Brad Hare, Jeff Hursh, Steve Jeffery, Joe Klebon, Todd Mace, Cory Pisarz, Stephen Puzio, Edna Reinard, Lori Smoogen and Jason Zimmerman.
• Michael Schwartz, re-appointed to the Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, through 2026.
• Slade Shreck, re-appointed to the Northumberland County Recreation Commission, through 2026.
• Re-appointing the following to the Northumberland/Montour Joint Authority, through 2026: Ron Marshall and John Shalongo.
• Kym Best, appointed to the SEDA-COG Board of Directors for 2022.
• Re-appointing Justin Kavery to the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization and to the SEDA-COG Natural Gas Cooperative Board, both for 2022.
Tuesday’s meeting lasted just 12 minutes. The monthly January meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
