POTTS GROVE — There is still no decision as to whether East Chillisquaque Township supervisors will vote to recertify the Potts Grove Fire Department to provide services in the township.
“On Thursday, March 30, representatives from Potts Grove Fire Company, mainly their elected officers, township supervisors, and their counsels for both met at the West Chillisquaque municipal building at 5 pm for an hour and a half,” explained Chairman Chris Trate. “We discussed many of the things that are currently up in the air. There was nothing enacted. There was nothing done.”
In February 2022, East Chillisquaque Township supervisors de-certified the department from providing services in that township, and subsequently entered into an agreement with the Milton Fire Department to become the primary responding agency in the township.
“What came out of (the March 30 meeting),” continued Trate, “was we, the supervisors, asked our councsel to craft a letter to them with, basically, a list of what they would have to do for recertification, and have it back to us by April 24 so we can review it before the next township meeting.”
Supervisors approved having Attorney Robert Deluge Jr. to send the letter to the attorney representing the fire department.
