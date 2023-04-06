POTTS GROVE — There is still no decision as to whether East Chillisquaque Township supervisors will vote to recertify the Potts Grove Fire Department to provide services in the township.

“On Thursday, March 30, representatives from Potts Grove Fire Company, mainly their elected officers, township supervisors, and their counsels for both met at the West Chillisquaque municipal building at 5 pm for an hour and a half,” explained Chairman Chris Trate. “We discussed many of the things that are currently up in the air. There was nothing enacted. There was nothing done.”

