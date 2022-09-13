MILTON — Milton Harvest Festival co-chair Ned Germini is so excited about this year’s festival that he had problems sleeping over the weekend.
With activities continuing throughout this week — building up to the Saturday, Sept. 17, festival parade — Germini noted that the festival got off to a strong start this past weekend.
He said the arts, crafts and food vendor area was filled with revelers this past Saturday afternoon.
From 108 riders taking off on a 28-mile bike race to the crowning of royalty, the opening weekend of the Milton Harvest Festival featured activities which produced memories that will last a lifetime for participants.
“It was a successful day,” Germini said. “The weather cooperated.”
The day in Milton climaxed with Alaura Foust, sponsored by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), being crowned princess during the Milton Harvest Festival Princess Pageant.
Foust, the daughter of Jennifer and Bryan Foust, was advised by Cindy Fawess for the pageant.
Carly Neidig, sponsored by the Milton Alumni Association, was runner up. Nathalie Vargas, sponsored by the Milton Lions Club, received the Ben and Betty Zechman Spirit Award.
In addition to Foust, Neidig and Vargas, the other finalists were Chloe Russell, sponsored by STAGE, and Jillian Latchford, sponsored by the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
The other princess candidates, and their sponsors, were: Brianna Beck, Milton Historical Society; Sara Dwyer, Milton Booster Club; Kendall Fedder, Milton Rotary Club; and Chloe Heintzelman, Getting Ahead Foundation.
On Sunday, Zaylee Reynolds was crowned the 2022 Little Miss and Aurianna Nolder was crowned Junior Miss during the Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant.
Reynolds is the daughter of Gabriela Reynolds, and Nick and Brandy Digan. Nolder is the daughter of Crystal Nolder.
The Little Miss runner up was Avery Dries, while Kylie Thorp was the Junior Miss runner up.
Other contestants were Emma Day in the Little Miss category, and Ava Watts and Makenzie Dries in the Junior Miss category.
Germini said the highlight this coming weekend will be the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. along Front Street.
The parade will feature a friendly competition between the Milton Area High School cheerleaders and the football team.
Germini enlisted the help of the two groups to collect donations, to benefit the festival, along the parade route.
“Basically, each team will have the same amount of cans to collect donation’s for next year’s parade,” Germini explained. “Whichever team has the most in their orange- or black-decorated cans at the end of the parade will receive 10% of the proceeds.”
The festival is also offering additional incentives, in order to benefit the winning entity.
“If, by chance, the total exceeds $2,000, the winning team will receive 20% of the total, all the way up to and including 50%, if the total proceeds surpass $5,000,” Germini said.
“Just a note of caution to the teams,” he continued. “In all the years that an (entity) has collected along the parade route, the $2,000 mark has never been passed.”
In 2021, the Milton Area High School Class of 1971 collected donations along the parade route, and brought home $1,978.
“They hold the all-time high total,” Germini said. “Can either the cheerleaders or the football team surpass this total and take a percentage of the proceeds? The Milton Harvest Festival parade committee is betting they can.”
The idea to have the cheerleaders and football players collect the donations — and for the entity which collects the most to receive a percentage of the cut — came somewhat out of necessity as Germini was having problems finding volunteers to collect funds along the route.
“The idea popped into my head, we should get some young blood,” he explained. “That’s how I came up with the football players and cheerleaders.”
Germini first approached cheerleading Coach Traci Ferguson when he saw her squad practicing at the high school.
“She said ‘yep, we’ll do it,’” Germini recalled.
Next, he approached football Coach Phil Davis following Friday’s game.
“As he was walking out (of the stadium) I asked if he had a few minutes for me,” Germini recounted. “I didn’t even finish my proposition, and he said ‘we’re in.’”
Germini’s excitement for the festival grew even more upon confirming the cheerleaders and football players will be collecting the donations along the route.
“I couldn’t sleep that night, Friday into Saturday,” he said. “I was just so excited.”
Festival activities continue from 5 to 6 tonight, with a pumpkin roll, in the Milton Community Pool parking lot, in Brown Avenue Park.
Participants will be able to purchase a pumpkin, for $5 each. At 6 p.m., the pumpkins will be rolled down the hill. The individuals who purchase the three pumpkins which roll the furthest will receive prizes.
The remaining schedule of festival activities include:
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
