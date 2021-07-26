NORTHUMBERLAND — The unveiling of new gardens planted by Friends of Joseph Priestley House will be h eld at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, during the Oxygen Day Event at the house, located in Northumberland.
In addition to the self-touring the grounds and learning about the dye, herb and the three sisters garden, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the updated version of the "Memoirs of Joseph Priestley." John Moore will be on hand to sign copies of the newly published book, a project initiated by the Late Tom Bresenhan. The two collaborated on the editing.
Members of the Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble will be performing and folk fiddler Beverley Conrad will be roaming the grounds in the afternoon. In addition, volunteer high school student Luke Spaventa and the Northumberland Girls Scout Troop 61236 and their leader Ginger Aurand will be recognized for their assistance with planting and maintaining the gardens.
Traditional Oxygen Day activities will begin at 1 p.m. and continue through 4 p.m. The Joseph Priestley House will be open for self-guided tours. Ron Blatchley will portray Priestley, providing science demonstrations in the Pond Building at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Additional information or questions can be directed to Murrie Zlotziver, pperations manager, at jphopsmanager@gmail.com.
