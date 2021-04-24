HALIFAX - For years, the Appalachian-Susquehanna trails loop at Peters Mountain has been one of the hikes I wanted to explore, however the inevitable noise of cars, trucks, trains and even boats has kept me away.
Yes, there's plenty of noise pollution with Routes 22/322 just below, but don't let that deter any of you hikers seeking the therapy only a good hike up a mountain in the forest can provide. This 5-plus-mile jaunt is good challenge with over 1,100 feet in elevation change and rocks and rocks and more rocks. Throw in a couple of great vistas, and, well... it's a must-see!
Hikers in Pa. are well aware of the rocky terrain that comes with hiking Penn's Woods, especially the treks up, over and along ridgetops, but sections of the Applachian Trail in Pa. have earned the 230 miles of the hiking footpath in Pa. the moniker "Rocksylvania."
This section certainly qualifies.
Parking is plentiful off the Halifax exit of Routes 22/322, north or southbound. From the parking area, cross the railroad tracks at the Appalachian Trail sign and get ready for a steady uphill climb. The trail hugs the side of the mountain for about a mile before cutting back to the east and getting into the really rocky sections.
Several vistas - looking south, west and southeast - make this day hike worth the challenge of ankle-rolling, knee-punishing rocks. Views overlooking the river and adjacent boroughs and farmlands are amazing.
As the trail turns more eastward, it largely follows a ridgeline of rocky outcrops and massive boulders with only a few minor rock scrambles. The rock formations are interesting in that they are not like much of the shale formations seen in our immediate area and north of us.
As you continue east, the sounds of the river traffic and Routes 22/322 dissipate and you come to the intersection with the blue-blazed Susquehanna Trail. Here, you can take the left to make your way back down the mountain and complete a roughly 4.5-mile loop.
Continue east on the AT and you'll encounter and quick up and down that features a campsite and the Clarks Ferry Shelter and privy. A spring is nearby the shelter, which - as most do - contains some basics for those who may be running low on supply. Also nearby, a bear-proof food trunk was chained to a stump.
From the AT-Susquehanna Trail intersection, it's a mile to the junction with the AT and 1.5 miles to your vehicle. This section of trail is all downhill and plenty rocky.
Coincidentally, there's another Peters Mountain on the AT - in Virginia on the border with West Virginia. Last summer, I visited that section on the West Virginia side and took a connecting trail to the ridgeline and caught the AT. It featured a wonderful vista (Symms Gap) in an open field that opened up north with a view well into West Virginia. While the trail is in Virginia with views looking into West Virginia, it is easily accessible via the Groundhog Trail, which is a great trail in its own right.
