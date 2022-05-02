WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Jeffrey Carter, MD, trauma surgeon, to the Trauma Services team in Williamsport.
Carter received his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency with University of Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y. He completed fellowship training in surgical critical care with Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. and is board certified by the American Board of General Surgery. Most recently, Carter served as an acute care surgeon at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
He joins Ronen Elefant, MD, and Karima Fitzgerald, MD, as part of the team of surgeons with Trauma Services at UPMC Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.