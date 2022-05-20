WATSONTOWN — A Mega Basket Raffle, to benefit the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel, will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Funds raised through the haunted hotel are donated to the community, including a scholarship fund and to assist local families with medical needs.
