WILLIAMSPORT — Uptown Music Collective's fall enrollment runs through Friday, Aug. 12.
Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums. The fall semester begins Aug. 29 and will run for 15 weeks.
The fall semester will see the continuation of the Adult Music Program, or AMP. This program is intended for those who wish that the collective had been around when they were kids. The program is specifically designed with adult students in mind.
There is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.
