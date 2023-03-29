Muncy man charged with rape of child

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Multiple felonies have been filed against a 37-year-old Muncy man accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
Sean M. Hall, of Ruben Kehrer Road, has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact, intimidation of witness, incest (two counts), false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and possess instruments of crime as the result of alleged incidents which occurred July 1, 2016, at an address in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
