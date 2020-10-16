WILLIAMSPORT — In celebration of Halloween and ghosts, ghouls and goblins, the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society is offering an afternoon of “Spooky Tales” on Sunday, Oct. 25, as told by storyteller Jonathan Kruk.
The program is entitled “Legends of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — ghostly tales of the Headless Horseman for families. The storytales suitable for children will begin at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. This program is free and open to the public.
Kruk, since 2010 has given hundreds of solo shows of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” for Historic Hudson Valley. Known for his eloquence, dramatic characters, and jumpstarts, Kruk has been featured on The TODAY Show, CBS Sunday Morning, The Travel and National Geographic Channels, and the BBC.
He is the author of “Legends and Lore of Sleepy Hollow” and he has received accolades for an award-winning recording of Washington Irving’s stories. A New York Times review indicates, “His spirited, candlelit one-man show has become a fixture of Halloween.”
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” was the first American story to “go viral.” It features a galloping goblin chasing a Yankee schoolmaster. Many ghosts abound in the Sleepy Hollow. All have a story. Why does a woman in white wail before storms? How do you stop the specter of Major John Andre from haunting? What is the origin story of the Headless Horseman? Kruk, Sleepy Hollow’s master storyteller will enchant families with these spooky stories at the Taber Museum.
Attendance is limited to 50 people and guests must adhere to the rules of wearing a face mask. Seating will be appropriate for social distancing. Family groups are encouraged, however, to “conserve” seating space!
Due to the inclusion of this special program, to Society Program for Sunday, Oct. 18 has been cancelled. The Oct. 25 program will be held as part of the Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts.
For further information regarding the museum’s programming, visit the website www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326. Ample parking is to be found in the parking lot behind the museum or on the street.
