SUNBURY — Krystal Cortez will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury.
Cortez and her two siblings were raised by Christian parents in Nicaragua. Her father was involved in full-time ministry.
When she was 11 years old, Cortez received a shoebox gift.
In 2014 Krystal visited an Operation Christmas Child processing center. When she saw where the boxes came from, she realized God had been watching and protecting her all her life, even when she wasn’t living a Christian lifestyle.
Cortez now lives in Orlando, Fla. She packs shoeboxes to share the hope and the love she felt from her shoebox gift with many other children.
[beam] Truly looking forward to meeting this young lady. Samaritans Purse is an amazing organization and our church has been collecting shoe boxes for many years.
I love to hear the impact that the project makes first hand.
