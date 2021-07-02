LEWISBURG — A rainy Thursday morning was the perfect time to check out the newly expanded Children’s Library at the Public Library for Union County (PLUC).
So noted Addy Rummel, who brought youngsters CeCe, Austin and Laura to the library on the first day of full, in-person service. In fact, the Rummel children seemed fully engaged in materials available including books and computers. They sat mere feet from the new Exploratorium, a site for performances and crafts.
Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator, said delays in receiving equipment for a repair resulted in not being fully opened for in-person service before this week. Similarly, the massive reconfiguration of PLUC would remain not quite complete until equipment delayed in shipping finally arrives.
Yet, Greene said it’s been a good year for the library and the staff. The upheaval brought by the pandemic allowed for some extra evaluation of how a very big project was coming together. High praise for the expertise of construction crews was noted.
“To undergo a construction project and a fundraiser in the midst a pandemic, there is no textbook for that,” Greene said. “It is one of those things where you constantly have to constantly reinvent.”
PLUC’s expansion, Greene said, not only turned out better than printed plans, but was also of a quality which exceeded expectations.
“You don’t know how it is going to turn out until it is 3-D,” Greene added. “I just really hope the community comes in and takes real advantage of it.”
Greene dubbed the motif of the area near the Exploratoium, boldly colored in the style of familiar children’s toys, as “the building blocks of learning.”
The $1.75 million project was partly funded by a $750,000 Keystone Grant, applied for via Union County. A $100,000 Stabler Foundation grant was also applied for and received. Both grants required local matches equal to the grant amount.
Steve Patton, Watsontown Trucking Company president, also contributed $100,000 through a family foundation, a portion of the $900,000 local campaign goal.
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org or call 570-523-1172 for more information about latest happenings at the three system libraries.
