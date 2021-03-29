MILTON — PennDOT maintenance crews will pick up litter during daylight hours Thursday, April 1 along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147 in Northumberland County.
No impact to traffic was expected during litter cleanup activities, but motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles. Workers will be near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance or exit ramps.
Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state Department of Health (DOH) guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, a free source for traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
