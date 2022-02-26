BLOOMSBURG — Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of lane restrictions Monday, Feb. 28, between mile marker 236, the Bloomsburg/Lightstreet exit, and mile marker 241, the Lime Ridge exit, in Columbia County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be repairing potholes between the 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.