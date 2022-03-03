ALLENTOWN — A man critically injured in a fire reported Monday afternoon, Feb. 21 at 3326 Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township, Union County, has died.
The office of the Lehigh County Coroner reported that Wilber Gower, 72, was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
The reported cause of death was due to "complications of thermal trauma due to a structure fire." The manner of death was listed as "accident."
A news release issued Wednesday indicated the death was also being investigated by Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD).
