Chamber names Business and Education coordinator

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has hired its next Business and Education Coordinator.
Ryan Workman, of Williamsport, will begin his role on Sept. 12. His predecessor, Michael Porter, accepted a position with Pennsylvania College of Technology in the spring.
Workman joins the chamber after spending the last three years in sales and marketing for Susquehanna Computer Innovations. He was also a Central PA Chamber Board director, but resigned when he accepted the staff position. Aikey said the board position will be filled following the next round of elections.
Workman was born in Florida. He attended Saint John Neumann Regional Academy before earning a bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University. He also spent a summer studying at Penn State.
Since high school, he has been active in civic and charitable activities in his community, including serving the board of the Lycoming Brotherhood Alliance and participating in multiple MS Walks and Relays for Life. He is a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, active with the music ministry of several area Catholic Churches, assists the coordinating committee of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Pennsylvania Young Republicans, and Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Workman also carries on his passion for music and performing with the Williamsport Music Club, where he serves as its vice president.
