Chamber names Business and Education coordinator

Ryan Workman

 Brett Hosterman

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce has hired its next Business and Education Coordinator.

Ryan Workman, of Williamsport, will begin his role on Sept. 12. His predecessor, Michael Porter, accepted a position with Pennsylvania College of Technology in the spring.

