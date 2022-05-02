LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its Ambassador Challenge. Featured community representatives will be promoting the hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable giving as ambassadors for the hospital.
Denise Haddon of Selinsgrove, Timm Moyer of Watsontown and Leslie Temple of Lewisburg are ambassadors of this inaugural campaign. Throughout May, these ambassadors will give voice to the hospital’s impact.
Each ambassador has been challenged to raise $10,000 toward the overall program goal, all while sharing about the programs and services the hospital provides. The goal of the Ambassador Challenge, through all activities, is to raise $100,000 to support Evangelical Care Fund.
The fund provides a foundation of financial support of Community Health and Wellness screenings, events and education, Mobile Health of Evangelical, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), The Family Place, Hospice of Evangelical and other programs.
Community members can support the challenge by: Donating to one of the ambassadors as they participate in a friendly competition to raise the most funds; participating in an online auction featuring a range of items from local businesses; and taking a chance in a raffle for a 2-minute shopping spree at Weis Markets.
To participate, visit www.evanhospital.com/ambassador by the end of May.
The Ambassador of the Year, winners of the raffle and auction items, and the final fundraising results will be announced in June.
