MILTON — Robert Showers considers it an honor, and privilege, to wear the country’s uniform. It’s what is going make it so difficult when he plans to retire in January after 42 years of service.
Showers, a 1980 graduate of Milton Area High School, has served since his junior year in high school. His sister, April Coup, of White Deer, remembers the days as a youngster he spent watching soldiers at the Armory in Milton.
“He used to watch them all the time, going in and coming out,” she said.
Eventually, Showers found a way to work at the Armory.
“We used to keep score for basketball,” remembered Showers. “I just wanted to be around the Armory.”
Years later when given the opportunity to sign up, he didn’t hesitate.
“There were three of us from the 1980 class,” he said.
Milton was the 109th HHC, an infantry unit. Showers completed basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., all while still a student at Milton.
When he graduated from Milton, he moved to Columbia, S.C., where he joined a National Guard unit to continue his service. His first overseas deployment would be Iraq. Showers and his unit trained six months in California and Fort Benning, Ga., prior to deployment.
He landed April 25, 2004, in Iraq, where he oversaw 36 fellow soldiers attached to the 35th Signal Brigade, then stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. The brigade specialized in communications for the Army and other specialized units.
“It was an ugly deployment,” Showers said. “The things you see on TV, the kids on the ground... I saw a lot of things in Iraq.”
Showers served a year in Iraq, and was there when his son, Nathan, was born. He first saw his son during a two-week leave during his tour. Remembering the moment brings tears to the sergeant’s eyes.
While in Iraq, he was stationed at Camp Victory, which was about about an hour and a half from Baghdad. The first six months in country, he and his men lived in tents. One night, a bullet landed near his bunk.
“The Iraqis used to fire their guns into the air all the time, at soccer games,” he said. “They used to come down at Camp Victory.”
Showers and his men worked in some primitive conditions, and carried out some difficult assignments. Showers received a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq.
In 2008, Showers was deployed to Kosovo for a humanitarian mission. He was there nine months assisting Serbian soldiers at the border, where conflict was routine. It was another deployment that included things he never thought he’d see.
He also saw the respect soldiers from other countries had for the US flag.
“When other countries see that flag, it’s like parting water,” he said.
Stateside, he served multiple deployments for natural disasters. Most recently, he was part of a South Carolina unit serving a COVID-related operation. The mission started in April 2020 and is still ongoing.
Service is something Showers considers an honor.
“The privilege of wearing the uniform,” he said, “that uniform gives me strength.”
Showers has risen through the ranks and is now a first sergeant. His men mean the world to him, a group he considers to be a second family. He readily admits he’s going to miss the day-to-day interactions with his men.
His family has long been proud of his service. His father, William, who passed away in April, was there to pin his diamond upon his uniform when he was promoted to first sergeant.
“He was so proud of him,” said mother Gerri. “We’re all so proud of him and his service.”
Showers has been married to Samantha 16 years. They have two children, Amber and Nathan. In addition to his mother and sister, April, sister Sue Rearick and brother Bill also live in the Milton area.
