ALLENWOOD — A fourth-generation dairy farmer has donated $2,000 from the proceeds of a recipe book she created to benefit two different causes.
Katelyn Taylor, a 17-year-old senior in the Montgomery Area School District, became involved with the dairy princess program when she was 8.
She first served as a dairy miss and then a dairy maid. Her term as the Lycoming County dairy princess runs from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.
Her love of agriculture runs deep. Taylor has grown up on a farm that has dairy and beef cattle, as well as chickens. Her parents, Brett and Laura, are both third-generation farmers.
Taylor is enjoying serving as a dairy princess.
“I speak and educate the public about the importance of dairy, in their diet and in the community around them,” Taylor explained. “I’ve been thanking farmers for the job they’ve been doing, as they push through, especially in the (coronavirus) pandemic.”
During the spring, while her school was following a virtual learning model, Taylor took a pastry class.
“Our pastry assignment was to create a cookbook,” Taylor explained. “I had a cookbook sitting on my computer that had no purpose to it.”
However, she contacted a printer and ordered an initial 25 copies of the book, titled “Gert’s Goodies.”
“My nickname is Gert,” Taylor explained. “My grandmother started calling me that and it stuck. My nickname is Gert and I was trying to be creative (with the book title).
“Everyone kind of liked that it was personalized to me in that way,” she said.
There are approximately 120 recipes in the book, compiled from online sources and various cookbooks.
“They are primarily all baking recipes,” she said. “There’s not a lot of meals in there.”
One of her favorites is a recipe for molasses cookies.
“People make the recipes out of the cookbook and sometimes give them to me, and that’s pretty awesome,” Taylor noted.
While she decided to print copies of the book to be offered for sale, a purpose of the books quickly came into focus.
“In mid May, we had a local Lycoming County farmer that was injured by a dairy cow at a dairy farm while he was trying to load it,” Taylor said. “I decided that as a dairy princess, I was going to do something for the family.”
While the thought was to initially present the family with a dairy basket, Taylor said the effort took a turn when she learned the farmer — who has asked to remain anonymous — had injuries which turned out to be more severe than initially expected.
“A basket of cheese wasn’t going to make much of an impact,” Taylor said. “We decided we’d start selling this cookbook (as a fundraiser).”
The books were sold for $15 each, with $6 of the cost going to cover printing and $9 to be donated to the farmer and his family.
Twenty-five cookbooks sold within 15 minutes of being offered for purchase through a social media post.
“That was the (only) 25 I had printed,” Taylor said.
She began taking pre-orders to sell additional books.
“In five days, we had sold 100 to 120 cookbooks,” Taylor said. “For the farmer, we pulled together $1,500 in about two weeks time.”
After raising those funds, Taylor decided to sell additional books to raise money for Fill a Glass of Hope. For every dollar donated to the nonprofit organization, Taylor said eight servings of milk are donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
“We were able to bring in another $500, to donate to the Central Pa. Food Bank,” she said.
Taylor is thankful so many have supported her efforts.
“In a situation like we’re in this year, everyone has sometimes had financial troubles,” she said. “Fifteen dollars was something they could handle... It made an impact on someone else.
“It was a nice way to see the community come together to help others who had been struggling this year.”
Taylor is taking pre-orders for the sale of additional books. To place an order, email ltaylor617@windstream.net.
