LEWISBURG — Mary Brouse, long-time Lewisburg Area School District director, was given a standing ovation Thursday night by incoming board members, current directors, administrators and guests.
The meeting was the last for Brouse and two other directors who will not be returning after Election Day results.
Kathy Swope acknowledged the 28 years Brouse served on behalf of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA). The time included Swope’s tenure as director, board president and a period of district building projects. They included the construction of the high school where the Thursday night meeting was held.
“(Brouse) has spent month after month on this board, helping to guide the district through five superintendents, more than 40 school directors, construction projects, fiscal crises and now a pandemic,” Swope said. “She has served on more committees than you can even begin to name.”
Brouse, teary-eyed, said leaving the board was an emotional moment. She said listening to people was a key to success over nearly three full decades on the board.
Brouse noted hate-filled emails or calls never came her way during her time serving. While she regretted saying good-bye, Brouse said she would monitor district affairs.
Swope illustrated the time Brouse has served by mentioning the popular television programs (Seinfeld, X Files) and music (‘Whoomp! There it is,’ Tag Team) of the year she started. The 1993 ages of select current board members and administrators were also noted.
Bob Brouse, Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association (LAHSAA), credited Mary Brouse for support of LAHSAA efforts and the SUN Area Technical Institute (SUN ATI). Bob Brouse hoped the new board would continue to support SUN ATI and its vocational education programs.
Directors Brouse and Lisa Clark, each presented with a seasonal array of blooms, will not be returning to the board after Election Day results. Nor will John Rowe, absent from the Thursday night meeting.
Directors-elect Krsitin E. Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jamie Lyons will be on the agenda to take the oath of office at the reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at the DiRocco Center for Instruction at Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
