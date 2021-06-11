Police searching for missing foster children

MILTON — Police are searching for two foster children who have disappeared from their homes.
According to a release issued Friday morning by Milton Police Department Cpl. Dan Embeck, members of law enforcement are seeking information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Meya McDowell, who disappeared Monday, June 7, from a foster home in Milton.
"Her current custodial arrangement is the Northumberland County Pennsylvania Children and Youth Services Department," Embeck wrote. "Meya's brother Manny is also missing from a separate foster home in Sunbury. He has been missing for two weeks, according to Children and Youth, who is also the custodial agency for Manny."
According to Embeck, Meya left her home with a few bags of clothing.
"The investigation has produced leads suggesting the children may be in the process of relocation to Hinesville, Ga., possibly with the assistance of unidentified adult persons," Embeck wrote.
"The investigation is pointing to unidentified adults trying to get the kids to Georgia," he said, later Friday afternoon. "Nothing is confirmed.
"If they're found to be with someone, that person or persons could face arrest."
Embeck said department Sgt. Todd Ulrich is the lead investigator on the case, and found that it reached the level of criteria to involve the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they don't create flyers and get involved in every case," Embeck said. "They are concerned for the welfare of these children.
"The concern is (if) there is some interstate smuggling of children, by whomever, that creates the next level," he said, adding the concern is heightened since two siblings are missing.
If a child is in foster care, Embeck said there are likely "issues" within their family. However, he said there could be a number of different scenarios which led to the disappearance of the children.
"With kids in foster care, social media, they could've met up with anyone online," he said. "They could've met someone who talked them into leaving the residence."
Meya is described as a black female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 180 pounds and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall.
A description of Manny has not yet been released.
In addition to working with the Sunbury Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Embeck said Milton officers have also been in communication with authorities in Georgia regarding the case.
Anyone with information on Meya's whereabouts should contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757. With information on Manny's whereabouts, contact the Sunbury Police Department at 570-286-4584.
