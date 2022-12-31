Marriage licenses
• Patric Hollenbach, 47, of Sunbury and Caralynn Walter, 57, of Sunbury
Deed transfers
• Patrick J. Beachy and Carrie L. Beachy to Desmond Lewis Shaffer and Cheryl Ann Shaffer, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Dennis W. Confer to Jason Johnson and Teresa Johnson, property in Watsontown, $185,000.
• Bank of America NA, Bac Home Loans Servicing LP and Countrywide Home Loans Servicingn LP to Elenne Sanchez, property in Milton, $90,000.
• Jason Bowersox to Cassie Seabridge and Daulton Seabridge, property in Lewis Township, $330,000.
• Ileen Ranck to Ranck Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, R. Ileen Rancdk, Jason L. Ranck trustee, Jamie J. Ranck trustee, Casey ZB. Ranck trustee and Missy S. Forry trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Michael S. Cyphers individually and agent and Amanda M. Cyphers by agent to Amanda J. Heavner, property in Milton, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Savan V. Patel and Jenish P. Tailor, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $467,975.
• John D. Merroth Jr. and Brianna Roper to Brian P. Hull, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs United States of America to Dustin E. Swartz and Cherie N. Swartz, property in Rockefeller Township, $217,000.
• Carla R. Lloyd and Carla Schmidt to Thomas Klemas, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Donna K. Budd-Mittal, Basant K. Mittal, Linda K. Carodiskey and Theodore R. Carodiskey to Northumberland County Conservation District, property in Rockefeller Township, $250,000.
• Donna K. Bubb, Donna K. Bubb-Mittal and Basant K. Mittal to Northumberland County Conservation District, property in Rockefeller Township, $10,000.
• Melissa Ann Jones Ferrere and Marcel Ferrere to James C. Ermert Jr. and Whitney Cinque, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• George Craig Richard and Christine H. Richard to Irvin Shoup, Chelsea Shoup and Glenna Shoup, property in Ralpho Township, $253,5000.
• Martin T. Grill estate and Martha S. Grill executrix to Thomas E. Grill, property in Coal Township, $1.
• David M. Bubernack and Renee M. Bubernack to Jonas G. Stoltzfus and Annie S. Stoltzfus, property in Shamokin, $95,000.
• Shaylene N. Kerstetter and Ian Kerstetter to Angelique Gabriella Reichner and Damion M. Stoner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Delores J. McCabe estate and Ray Wheary administrator to Ray Wheary, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Eric Michael Monroe and Amy Louise Monroe to Eric Michael Monroe and Amy Louise Monroe, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Francis R. Petruskevich estate and Doreen Kushner administratrix to Suzanne M. Brozoskie, property in Mount Carmel Township, $20,000.
• Jean L. Olcese estate, Janice E. Olcese individually and exeuctrix, Cheryl J. Meek, Dennis E. Meek, Debra A. Silbaugh and Darrin Silbaugh to Stephanie M. Elliott and Reese R. Elliott, property in Coal Township, $250,000.
• Henry E. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus to Henry E. Stoltzfus, Ruth S. Stoltzfus and Aaron J. Stoltzfus, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Nina M. Ditty to Anthony J. Quick, propertyin Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas Bonner and Heather Wilt to Pennforest LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Floyd D. Blethen to Pennforest LLC, property in Coal Township, $1,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Myrna Miller Fraley to Pennforest LLC, property in Coal Township, $1,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Guy Chandrika and Toure I. Phipps-Henderson to Pennforest LLC, property iN Coal Township, $1,073.63.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Henry Gross and Donna Gross to Hollis Granville, property in Marion Heights, $2,216.37.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Anthony Napolitano to Helen Henriquez, property in Mount Carmel, $7,466.69.
• Theron S. Ruch Irrevocable Trust and Robin Flanagan to Theron R. Ruch, property in Point Township, $1.
• Northumberland Tax Claim Bureau and MJLF Group LLC to A Rich Auto Works Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $3,200.
• Joseph C. Moore to Yuleyri Del Carmen Fernandez, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Donovan James to James Real Estate Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Edward W. Katalinas to David Bendas and Charlene Bendas, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.