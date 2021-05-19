WATSONTOWN — A loud round of applause erupted Tuesday morning from the former Watsontown Elementary School building as the vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at the Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) announced graduates of the college will now be eligible for up to $37,000 in scholarships to further their education at Susquehanna University (SU).
Rosanna Reyes made the announcement during a press conference held at LCCC’s Greater Susquehanna Center, located in space leased from the Warrior Run School District in the former elementary school building. The center opened for classes in 2019.
The press conference was led by LCCC President Tomas Leary and SU President Jonathan Green to announce the signing of a dual-admissions transfer agreement between the two institutions.
According to a press release issued during the event, LCCC students who submit a letter of intent to enter SU prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will be guaranteed admission into a parallel bachelor’s degree program with junior status at SU, upon completion of an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree from LCCC.
In addition, the LCCC graduates will be eligible for up to $32,000 per year in scholarships, based on their LCCC grade point average at the time of application. Members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society will be eligible to receive an additional $5,000 in scholarships from SU.
Green said during a question-and-answer session held as part of the conference the funding is available internally from SU. He declined to comment on the length of the agreement between the two institutions.
“It has a date, but we’ll happily renew it,” Green said.
He noted the agreement is just the third of its kind which Susquehanna has in place. It has similar agreements with the Harrisburg Area Community College and the Reading Area Community College.
Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he and CSIU Assistant Executive Director Dr. John Kurelja were the loudest in applauding the announcement of the available scholarships.
“The importance of earning these associates degrees or certificates is critically important,” Garrett said. “The one thing that leads to prosperity is education. Luzerne County Community College is the perfect place to come to and then launch into Susquehanna University.”
During his remarks, Kurelja said economics is a reason many students in the area don’t pursue a four-year degree.
Kurelja noted it cost his family $300,000 to send three children to state universities.
“Families in our region can’t afford that,” he said.
Kurelja also noted that Pennsylvania ranks near the top of states with college graduates in debt due to paying for their post-secondary education.
“This makes my heart sing,” Kurelja said, of the announcement. “I feel like I’m a cheerleader for this whole group and I will continue to do that.”
Leary said the Watsontown center was the perfect location to make the announcement as it is still in its “infancy” of development.
“We are sending a message to thousands of people,” he said. “We are giving them an opportunity to pursue a college education… There is a path. This is a great path.”
Leary said the LCCC will continue to invest in the Watsontown center. He said the college is committed to opening a science laboratory at the Watsontown center.
By opening the lab, he said students pursuing health science degrees through the college will be able to take classes in Watsontown.
Green said SU’s commitment to LCCC students reaches back to the founding principles of the institution.
He noted that SU was founded in 1858 as an educational center designed to provide the opportunity for young men who wanted to become missionaries. Community leaders in Selinsgrove said they would donate the land to the cause, if it also served other students as well.
Green said the university continues to support its student body in general by offering a variety of scholarship opportunities. According to Green, with various scholarships and financial aid factored in, SU students pay about $5,700 less in tuition than some students who attend state-run universities pay.
According to the SU website, the average cost of tuition for students living on campus is $67,500 per year.
According to the LCCC website, its part-time students pay between $134 and $268 per credit hour, based on county of residence. Students taking 12 to 18 credit hours pay between $2,010 and $4,020, based on county of residence.
Reyes thanked SU for its commitment to students.
“I thank the leadership of (SU) for standing behind the mission… to change the world,” she said, adding that LCCC staff members are looking forward to working with SU staff.
Susquehanna University Provost Dr. Dave Ramsaran also spoke and said he’s looking forward to the collaboration between the two institutions.
“Every student, including a transfer student, is given and advisor prior to coming onto campus,” Ramsaran said. “The more intrusive advising we do, the better for our students.
“We look forward to building the relationship between the faculty and staff for Susquehanna University and the faculty and staff of the Luzerne County Community College.”
