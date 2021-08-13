BLOOMSBURG — In response to the rise of positive COVID cases in our region and the state, both Bloomsburg and Lock Haven universities are instituting an updated indoor masking mandate for campus, effective Saturday, Aug. 14.
The updated policies require all vaccinated and unvaccinated students, employees, and visitors to wear masks indoors.
This requirement at Bloomsburg applies to: In-person instruction (all indoor classrooms and/or instructional spaces); in-person indoor events; any community member traveling between classes within common areas of a university building; any community member in common areas within university-owned on-campus housing; and any community member using the campus shuttles.
Mask wearing is not required in outdoor spaces throughout campus, but some may choose to mask up on their own. Students living in residence halls will not be required to wear a mask in their living spaces. All community members who are eating in designated food service areas indoors will not be required to wear a mask. Vaccinated employees with individual offices will not be required to wear a mask in their office.
At Lock Haven, masks covering the nose and mouth are required of all individuals within spaces where 3 feet of social distancing is not possible regardless of vaccination status.
For those who are fully vaccinated, mask wearing is not required in some indoor spaces, such as private offices and when 3 feet of social distancing is possible.
Fully vaccinated means it has been at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or at least 2 weeks after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Faculty or staff wearing a mask during meetings with students in closed indoor spaces may request students to don a mask during office meetings or counseling sessions.
Mask wearing is not required in outdoor spaces throughout campus. All students, faculty and staff who choose to wear masks outdoors are welcome to do so.
