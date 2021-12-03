LEWISBURG — With the official start of winter less than three weeks away, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) volunteers spent part of the day Thursday at the ice rink.
Te’ani Russell, Jenna Hedstron and Brooke Olsen, sisters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, sorted ice skates in a storage hut, making sure there was a left and a right in each available size and style. Russell, Hedston and Olsen were on a six-week assignment to the area from a mission trip base in Pittsburgh.
Russell, of Phoenix, Ariz., Hedstron and Olsen, both from Idaho, agreed that the people of the local region were what they enjoyed most. As church members, their service visit was part of an 18-month mission assignment away from home. Their next stop would be known closer to the end of the year.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, said the volunteers helped out in many ways. Their service included weeding gardens, decorating for the holidays, and preparing activities such as nature workshops.
Cunfer said putting the Children’s Play Garden to “rest” for the winter season was noteworthy.
