LEWISBURG — The GoFundMe page established after the death a Lewisburg-area youth has raised more than $30,000 in the week since the crash which claimed his life.
Landyn Zerby, 8, of Lewisburg, died about 12 hours after the vehicle in which he was a passenger was hit from behind by a utility van as it waited to make a left turn along Route 45 near the western edge of East Buffalo Township. Both drivers, another passenger in the Zerby vehicle and a third motorist were treated and released for injuries sustained.
But Zerby was flown to Geisinger from Evangelical Community Hospital where the Montour County coroner said he died at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
The GoFundMe page was set up by a family member which asked for prayers and donations. It has since reported the child’s kidneys were able to be used for “two middle aged men, both receiving dialysis for quite some time.”
To date, 450 donations have raised more than $30,000 for the Zerby family. The first donation from Alice Satteson was for $100. The top donation as of Monday, $1,000, was from an anonymous donor.
“This family could use all the help and support they can get right now,” wrote Meghan Kee, GoFundMe communications representative.
“Landyn’s Love,” the name of the GoFundMe site, now has a goal of $40,000.
(0) comments
