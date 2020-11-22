LEWISBURG - Lewisburg-area schools will shift to remote instruction beginning today through Friday, Dec. 4. Athletics and extra-curricular activities have been suspended through Tuesday.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock sent an advisory over the weekend noting that two additional students, one a middle school student and the other a high school student, have tested positive for COVID-19. The district has four active cases among three schools, the superintendent noted.
The district will continue to evaluate conditions and make a determination as to whether or not to return students to schools after Dec. 4.
Athletics and extra-curricular activities may resume sooner if conditions warrant, the superintendent noted.
