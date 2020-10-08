WASHINGTONVILLE — The Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors (CSVBR) teamed up with several community organizations to provide funding and volunteer hours to revitalize the Washingtonville Community Park.
Residents can now enjoy an expanded playground area, rock garden, boat launch and newly planted trees, thanks to the efforts of CSVBR, U.S. Gypsum Company, Montour Area Recreation Commission, Danville Area High School Youth in Philanthropy program and Washingtonville Revitalization Committee.
The CSVBR received a Century of Service grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors for the project.
In addition, CSVBR received a $5,000 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors to help rejuvenate the park. The NAR grant is intended to help realtor associations partner with other organizations to plan, organize, implement and maintain placemaking projects in their communities.
“The Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors believes this was such a worthy project,” said Aimee Buehner, president of the association. “It’s so important to invest in our communities to help revitalize and enhance neighborhoods. The Washingtonville Park is now a place where residents can enjoy the outdoors in renewed environment.”
The park previously had older playground equipment, no swings or trees. Realtor members helped mulch around 35 newly planted trees and the playground equipment, and assisted in assembling the equipment and completing various projects.
