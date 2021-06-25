MILTON — Senior leaders in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit will receive a 3% pay increase for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The CSIU board this week approved the increases. The following senior leaders will see their pay rates increase under the terms of the agreement: Dr. Molly Nied, assistant executive director/chief academic officer, from $143,000 to $147,290; Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, chief outreach officer, from $140,000 to $144,200; John Brenchley, chief innovation officer, from $177,967 to $183,306; Dr. Shileste Overton-Morris, chief programs officer, $140,000 to $144,200; and Brian Snyder, chief financial and operations officer, from $149,350 to $153,830.
Non-bargaining unit and part-time staff will also be receiving salary adjustments. The increases will be based on a matrix and take into account each employee’s date of hire, position transfer and other applicable salary adjustments.
The board approved contracting Gordian, of Greenville, S.C., to complete renovations to the CSIU annex building. The $375,296 contract includes general construction, as well as upgrades to the buildings HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.
Shaw Industries, of Dalton, Ga., was contracted to replace 5,100-square-feet of flooring in the annex, at a cost of $51,069.
Work on the annex building is taking place in order to prepare it to become the new home of CSIU’s Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center. In March, it was noted that the move to the annex building was hoped to take place by the end of the year.
The following new employees were approved this week: Taryn Zayas, reading/resource teacher, $60,456; Kristen Ewing, digital media and communications specialist, $44,000; Julia Muse, client support specialist, $49,000; Liza Ulceski, Early Intervention program supervisor, $78,500; and Rachel Velz, Early Internvation teaching assistant, $10,753.
Position transfers were approved, including: Debra Barren, from business support accounting manager to business and trust support accounting manager, $68,000; Tammy Boyer, from business support services to purchasing specialist, $46,500; McKenna Freeman, from part-time licensed social worker to full-time, $49,448; Tiara Magargle, from grant and budget analyst to grant and budget analyst technical specialist, $48,000; Marya Rivera-Concepcion, from migrant education student support specialist to migrant education student support coordinator, $45,000; Jonathan Sell, from migrant education student support specialist to migrant education student support coordinator, $45,000; Heather Taggart, from graphic design and communication specialist to communications coordinator, $60,000; and John Wargo, from manager of computer services to director of technology, $140,062.
The following board officers were approved: President Larry Augustine, Selinsgrove Area School District; Vice President Bruce Rhoades, Central Columbia School District; Secretary Slade Shreck, Shikellamy School District; and Treasurer Dennis Keiser, Mifflinburg Area School District.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss a school safety matter.
The CSIU board will not meet in July. The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the CSIU central office building, Lawton Lane, Milton.
