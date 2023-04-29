LEWISBURG — With the recent announcement that former President Jimmy Carter has entered into hospice care, two Union County women are reflecting on the days in which they worked for the 39th president of the United States.
Susan Mathias, of Lewisburg, and current Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards have both had interactions with Carter.
Mathias is originally from Georgia and remembers her first meeting with Carter, who was the governor of Georgia at that time.
Mathias was a University of Georgia student who filed a complaint against as the at the time women's sports were not receiving funding. Mathias and other students approached Carter about the issue of funding for women's sports at the university.
"He told us at the time he really couldn't do anything for us, and that we had to take the issue up with the school," said Mathias, adding that during the next year the school did start funding women's sports.
Mathias does have fond memories of her meeting with Carter.
"It was actually kind of funny," she reflected. "There we were sitting, in this elaborate office and we kept hearing knocking on a back door to the office. Here Carter, had locked himself out of his office and we had to let him in."
Mathias said her father, the late Colonel Reg Fansler, actually worked for Carter while he was governor, and was involved in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
"My father actually received an award from Gov. Carter for getting the best gas milage of any state employee," said Mathias. "As governor, (Carter) he was very concerned about the outdoors and loved being in the outdoors."
Mathias said one of Carter's greatest accomplishments as governor was to have most of the coast of Georgia's Golden Isles set apart and preserved.
Following college, in the late 1970s, Mathias accepted a position as a special assistant at the Small Business Administration. Through her work, came to know Carter on a different level.
"We were putting on the White House conference on small business," she recalled. "He was a great president for small businesses. He was so committed to helping small businesses.
"I was at the White House a couple of times but never had any personal conversations with him," she added.
But she did learn a lot about the president through her work.
"He was a very detailed oriented, he seemed very stubborn and a very strong man, and yet so warm and friendly," Mathias said. "He was very tenacious. He was so committed and detail oriented. He wasn't a typical politician."
She credits Carter with starting a small business movement.
Mathias also spoke of Carter's impact on her life.
"I was a political science major and had worked at the U.S. Equal Employment Commission," she said. "Carter taught me about being involved... Every single person can make things happen if they get politically active.
"He helped show me that it's all about the personal relationships and persuasion and getting to the right people to have changes passed in the legislature."
Mathias believes Carter's greatest accomplishment as president was the signing of the Camp David Peace Accord — between Egypt and Israel — while he was in office. The agreement is still in place.
"He was a peaceful loving man by nature, and that came from his religious background," Mathias said.
That peaceful demeanor, she said, translated over to a love and care and for Habitat for Humanity.
"Certainly his peaceful attitude continues through these programs," said Mathias.
Like Mathias, Richards also worked in government, under Carter.
In 1980, Richards worked in the Office of Personnel and was tasked with finding experts to serve on federal advisory committees for Carter.
"My job at the White House was to identify and recommend to the president persons across the country to serve on White House and federal agency advisory commissions," Richards said. "Because the federal Department of Energy was a new agency with new commissions to be filled with experts, I first learned about energy conservation and solar energy in 1980. At that time, the U.S. led the world in solar technology research, patents and technology."
She describes Carter as "an honest, hardworking man who had the best interest of the nation in every step that he took."
Richards said her time at the White House was overshadowed by the Iranian hostage crisis.
"I just knew having the crisis every day and attempting to negotiate a release was there every day in the background for all of us and the other activities the country was moving forward with," said Richards.
"His final year, however, was very tense due to the Iran hostage situation," she continued. "Every six weeks or so I returned to Lewisburg to be among friends for a weekend to shake off the tension for a few days."
She did take note of Carter living his religious faith in everyday life.
"He was a very Christian, honest man and it was reflected in everything he did," Richards said. "He cared about people and humanity and it showed in his push for fair elections, his love for Habitat for Humanity. You could also see it during the Iran ordeal, as he wanted the best for the hostages and their release."
While working at the White House, she did interact with Carter on several occasions.
"I certainly remember the few times I was in his presence, I felt everyday working for him was a special experience," she said.
"Every day I was working on identifying 30 or so people, looking for the best people to serve in the administration. He wanted diversity in his administration, diversity that truly reflected the diversity of our nation," Richards said.
She noted that Carter was responsible for the setting up of the Department of Energy.
"He very much wanted America to be less reliant on foreign energy sources," Richards said. "Since then, there has not been any federal energy policy focusing on energy conservation and renewable energy sources, since 1980 until the inflation reduction act was passed last year.
In reading Carter's autobiography, she was impressed to learn how frequently he spoke about "big oil and big coal."
"His attitude towards them was that they were formidable lobbies, and how difficult it was to give up our reliance on foreign energy," Richards added.
Yet Richards still feels his energy policies had great merit.
"His vision of having our nation move away from foreign energy and fossil fuels and to renewable energy was visionary and before its time," she said
Like Mathias, Richards said Carter's biggest accomplishment was the Camp David Peace Accord, signed between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.
"The peace accord was a phenomenal achievement," Richards said. "What an honest broker he was. That was always my sense that he was a man of peace."
When Richards heard the news that Carter's was in declining, she wasn't surprised he opted to enter hospice and forego additional medical intervention.
"I'm not surprised; it is consistent with his values," she said. "I was saddened that his life was coming to an end. What an honor it was to work for him. He was a loving man."
