MILTON — Claire Dick has vivid memories of completing her first 5K run when she was just 5 years old.
Now a sixth-grade student at the Milton Middle School, Dick said she and her father Jonathan Dick — a Milton Area School District teacher and cross country/track coach — were participating in a run at the Milton State Park.
Claire fell just a few feet from the finish line, with her father pulling her across to finish her first 5K.
Given her love of running, Claire soon realized there was a way to incorporate that into a project for her school Enrichment class.
“I wanted to do a fundraiser,” she said. “I wanted to organize something. I love being helpful.”
As her Enrichment project, Claire opted to organize a virtual 5K to benefit the Panther Packs and Panther Pantry programs.
Panther Packs, she explained, are weekend food packages put together through a program at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. The packages are distributed to Milton Area School District elementary students in need.
Claire attends St. Andrew’s and has helped to package the food items.
Panther Pantry serves secondary-school students in need of food items.
The cost to participate in the virtual 5K is $15 per person.
Donations can be made online at
https://paypal.me/MASDEnrichment?locale.x=en_US or by sending a check to: Milton Area School District, Milton Middle School, Attn: Mrs. Easton, 5K Fun Run, 700 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
Once the donation is made, Clarie said participants can complete a 5K by a variety of means, including running, walking, on a treadmill, or by pedaling a bicycle.
Her enthusiasm for the project has rubbed off on several of her friends, who will be participating in the 5K and are helping to promote the event.
“Once I heard what it was about, I really wanted to help the community,” Madison Coup, a sixth-grade student, said. “I thought it was a really good idea to join.”
“I like helping families in need,” Jaycee Hollenbach, another sixth-grade student, said. “We can help them and give to them through this.”
Avery Jones, also a sixth grader, said a group of friends have produced a video promoting the event.
According to Jones, the backdrop for the video is a meeting discussing the virtual 5K.
“We are all talking about it,” Jones said, while further describing the video. “We are asking questions and Claire is answering questions.”
In addition, Coup said each of the girls who are helping to promote the event had photos taken of them demonstrating how they will participate, such as through walking or running.
Those who donate to the cause will receive a certificate of completion of a 5K from Claire.
The deadline to donate to the cause is June 1.
