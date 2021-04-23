KELLY TOWNSHIP — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District approved a proposed final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Thursday night.
The $36.9 million measure, which will up for final adoption at a meeting before the Thursday, July 1 start of the new fiscal year, was projected using a 18.23 mill property tax rate.
The rate, which was .46 mills higher than the current rate of 17.77 mills, was below the maximum increase of 3.44% permitted without a budget referendum under Act 1. If adopted as is, school tax on a property assessed at $100,000 would increase by $46.
An overview of the budget projected $21.8 million would be spent on instruction, including vocational education and pre-kindergarten. Support services including transportation were projected to cost about $11 million and non-instructional were projected at about $1.1 million.
Debt service would cost the district a projected $2.7 million in 2021-22 and $300,000 of a budgetary reserve was used in the final projection.
Directors requested a budget projection with a reduced increase to the property tax rate at a previous meeting. The latest measure passed without a dissenting vote.
