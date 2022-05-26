WATSONTOWN — As Rodney Witherite departs as Watsontown’s police chief, his horses — Sampson and Maximus — will also have a career change.
Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Mounted Unit recently inducted the two black Percheron draft horses into the unit and transported them from Witherite’s home in Kelly Township, Union County, to a training facility in Hershey.
“I’ll miss them, but it’s a great opportunity for both of those horses,” Witherite said. “They’ll be treated the best that any horse can be treated. They’ll have a wonderful life, they take very good care of their horses.”
He said both horses will undergo 120 days of training before beginning their service. Most horses, he said, serve until around the age of 20. Sampson, who was 10 years old when Witherite purchased him Georgia after a bidding war with the Michigan State Police, is now 15, while Maximus is younger at only 4 years old.
“(Sampson) has had extensive training and is well suited for the job, they won’t have to do much for him,” Witherite said. “Maximus is quite young... he’ll take a lot of training, but over the next few years they’ll acclimate him.
“I think he’ll have many years of service left,” he added.
When Sampson finishes his service he will be returned to Witherite, while Maximus will eventually return to his trainer, Jaci Smith, after his tenure with the unit comes to a close.
Witherite said that the PSP Mounted Unit is not only one of largest in the country, but in the world.
“No one really has the same professional program that the PSP do with their horses, they’ve always had horses,” he said.
He added that the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh police departments will often come to the state police for help with training for their own horses.
Witherite, a retired state trooper who had corresponded earlier this year with the state police about acquiring the two horses for their unit, said it was always his desire for them to serve their remaining careers with the mounted unit.
“I knew when I left Watsontown that I wanted Sampson to go to the state police to finish out his career,” he said. “It worked out well, I’m proud of the horses in the service. It’s good that they went back to my alma mater.”
According to Witherite, the mounted unit is normally made up of close to 30 horses, but there are currently fewer than usual. These horses are used for tasks like crowd control and civil disorders, as well as parades and public events.
During his five years of service to the borough, Sampson became a hit at festivities like the annual Fourth of July parade.
“I don’t think any other small municipality had its own horse,” Witherite said. “It’s a wonderful program and I’m thankful the borough let him serve the community.
“He did such a good job in the Borough of Watsontown, the kids loved him, the community loved him,” he added. “His work will be just as important, if not more important, with the state police.”
