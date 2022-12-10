LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg electronics recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Items such as cell phones, radios, hand-held electrical devices, computers, cameras,
flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles and printers will be accepted, for a fee. The event is a club fundraiser.
The following items cannot be accepted: CRTs or curved screen televisions, console or projection televisions, entertainment centers and items which contain freon.
Cash or check payments will be accepted.
