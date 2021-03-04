LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University’s faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, will hold a town hall forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom to discuss the consolidation of the university with Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities.
By means of the Act 50 legislation passed earlier in 2020, the state system and the chancellor’s office proposes to consolidate Lock Haven University with Mansfield and Bloomsburg Universities.
After the Lock Haven University board votes on the PASSHE northeastern university consolidation project in April, there will be a 60 day public comment period. The Board will study the public response to the consolidation to make its final implementation plans projected for as early as July.
The first cohort of students are expected to enroll in the consolidated universities in fall 2022.
Registration is required to attend the town hall, and can be completed by emailing sschenck@apscuf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.