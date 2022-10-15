Milton teen involved in launch of diabetes support program

Adriana Richards, of Milton, launched T1D to the Third, and hosts Zoom calls were young adult and children with diabetes can get together.

MILTON — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, most children and young adults with Type 1 diabetes were unable to attend camps and other events geared toward their condition.

In order to make up for this, 19-year-old Adriana Richard of Milton — along with 15-year-olds Natalie Brogan and Sophie Rinzler — started T1D to the Third, which helps connect diabetic children and young adults through online events.

