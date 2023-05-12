Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Destiny U. Moultrie, 30, of Sunbury, $300 fine plus costs for driving without insurance.
• John T. Steckley, 39, of Mount Carmel, one month to one year in county jail, 49 days credit for time served, costs, restitution of $105 to Mount Carmel Borough and $35 to Mount Carmel Township for resisting arrest.
• James Cronk, 40, of Benton, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Duane Ingraham Jr., 33, of Pottsville, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Tyler Jeffrey, 23, of Coal Township, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; consecutive sentence of six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Lowry, 38, of Shamokin, two years probation, $250 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Louis Orlando, 62, of Sunbury, time served to 12 months in county jail, four years probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine; concurrent sentence of five years probation, credit for time served between Aug. 24, 2022, and Feb. 24, 2023, $100 fine plus costs for stalking.
• Thomas Rovinsky Jr., 31, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, costs for unsworn falsification.
• Randy Taby Jr., 36, of Shamokin, one-year probation, costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Melvin Warthen, 23, of Philadelphia, $25 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Allen Preston, 40, of Canton, sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement on DUI controlled substances charges.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Shawn Grafius, 48, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he was found to be operating a 2006 Mazda Tribute while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. April 21 at North Susquehanna Trail and North Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Melchor Pulido, 35, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he was found to be operating a 2021 Nissan Altima while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 3:08 a.m. April 23 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
