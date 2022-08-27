Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Joseph Weller, 27, of Lewisburg, and Olivia Poltonavage, 26, of Lewisburg.
• Angel Snyder, 26, of Mount Carmel, and Rodney Buraczeski, 35, of Mount Carmel.
• Guy Snyder IV, 32, of Dornsife, and Kellie Shoop, 30, of Dornsife.
• Brian Libby Sr., 46, of Sunbury, and Abigail Smink, 26, of Sunbury.
• Oliveeya Daubert Badman, 31, of Milton, and John Dauberman, 32, of Milton.
• Ashleigh Stepp, 31, of Sunbury, and John Azaltovic Jr., 45, of Sunbury.
• Felicia Pastuszek, 30, of Kulpmont, and Michael Reeser, 32, of Kulpmont.
• Christine Zawalick, 42, of Coal Township, and Raymond Koshinskie, 46, of Coal Township.
• Madeline Farabaugh, 25, of Sunbury, and Noah Cooper, 26, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Larissa M. Wolford to Limestone Ridge Properties LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Franklin A. Wolfe to Brenda L. Wagner, Julie A. Zook and Kathy S. Wolfe, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Pelle E. Nejman and Cassandra M. Bunney Nejman to Nathan Bogart, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Steven J. Klees and Melanie J. Klees to Jason R. Letteer and Donna L. Letteer, property in Milton, $129,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Josh Lapp to John U. Lapp and Rose Ann Lapp, property in Rush Township, $200,100.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Joseph E. Freitag and Freida Jolene Freitag to First Columbia Bank and Trust Company, property in Kulpmont, $2,290.53.
• Carrie M. Saga estate, Elizabeth Arbogast individually and administratrix and Frank Saga Jr. to Elizabeth Arobgast and Jeffrey Arbogast, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gail. M. Wolfgang and Gail M. Wehry to God is Great Transport LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $2,955.
• Shannon Mace to Donna Shultz, property in Coal Township, $50,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Luis Robert Mercado to Hollis Granville II, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Brett Stahl to Jesse J. Gomez, property in Coal Township, $4,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert Aucker to Jesse J. Gomez, property in Point Township, $71,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Donald e. Buffington and Dorothy A. Buffington to Coal Region Real Estate LLC, property in Coal Township, $27,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Donald E. Buffington and Dorothy A. Buffington to Coal Region Real Estate LCL, property in Coal Township, $36,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and William J. McAndrew to Chocolate Nonprofits, property in Mount Carmel, $2,474.71.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Best Estates LLC to Chocolate Nonprofits, property in Shamokin, $1,138.97.
• Michael S. Dupnock to Paul Lubold and Nichole Lubold, property in Coal Township, $349,000.
• James A. Hunter to Eve M. Mitchell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• John W. Fisher Jr. and Maryann Fisher to Joshua Notestine and Meredith Notestine, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James J. bressi to Patrick Myers and Georgina Shone-Myers, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Catherine Saleskie estate and John J. Klusman individually and administrator to Richard M. Perles and Deborah A. Perles, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Rockefeller Township to Andrew J. Long and Linda F. Long, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Jonathan M. Boes and Chelsea L. Boes to Omar W. Berry, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Daniel I. Troutman II and Alicia K. Troutman to Eli M. Zook and Fannie R. Zook, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Susan G. Shipe to Scott A. Miller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert J. Yost and Christine A. Yost to Robert J. Yost and Christine A. Yost, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jennifer R. Woland and Jennifer Rae Erdman to Gary James Holdren, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Pauline M. Tuckett estate and Mary Costa executrix to Lewis E. Crone and Kimberly M. Crone, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Aaron Shultz and Donna Shultz to Joseph Teisher and Marissa Teisher, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jason J. Lynch and Kelly L. Lynch to Brian G. Wetzel and Erin M. Wetzel, property in West Cameron Township, $40,000.
• Michelle M. Trelease to Jeannette M. Rork, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Leonard F. Luta and Minnie Zartman Luta to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $1,393.47.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robert A. Kubeck to Kolya Kramaernko, property in Shamokin, $5,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Alpesh Shakarabhai Patel to Manchester Home Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $7,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Everest 2 Properties Corporation to Manchester Home Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $8,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and David J. Spotts to Manchester Home Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Karen Hine to Patricia L. Gomez-Roman and Pedro Gomez-Roman, property in Shamokin, $2,026.37.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, julio A. Spallone and Marietta Tafner to Justin Walker and Amy Walker, property in Mount Carmel, $1,961.04.
• Kristen Chappel, Kristen Eby and Jordan Eby to English Estates LLC, property in Coal Township, $44,900.
• Randy Pancher and Tammy L. Pancher to Richard J. Zaleskie and Deborah J. Zaleskie, property in Coal Township, $2,000.
• Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy Vetovich to Manning Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $250,000.
• Anthony Vezo estate and Ann Marie Vezo to Ann Marie Vezo, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Ann Marie Vezo and Robert J. Heiser Jr. to Kelly Diaz, property in Kulpmont, $60,000.
• Jean L. Green estate, David H. Green co-executor and Kathy L. Green co-executor to David H. Green and Kathy L. Green, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Ronald Siko and Tracy Siko to Ronald J. Siko and Tracy A. Siko, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Justin D. Scott and Nora Scott to Kevin Edward Malukas and Courtney M. Malukas, property in Ralpho Township, $520,000.
• Randie J. Miller to Marshall D. Hummel and Elizabeth S. Hummel, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• David C. Grove to Ashley N. Boardman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Matthew W. Cardellino and Susan Cardellino to Dale M. Eister and Lisa M. Eister, property in Point Township, $1.
• Patricia L. Smokowitz to Mara L. Carpenter, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Robert S. Pancher and Michelle L. Pancher to Andrewe C. Moore and Erica L. Musket, property iN Coal Township, $50,000.
• Carol A. Erdman to Dennis L. Erdman, property in Point Township, $1.
• Lori A. Lahr to Capital Projects LLC, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Hollis Granville to Capital Projects LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Lori Jo Stevens to Randie J. Miller, property in Northumberland, $160,000.
• Harry Whalen Wehry Jr. to Joseph H. Mack and Joanna K. Mack, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $265,000.
• Gerard V. Quinn, Cindy Rhodes and Cindy Quinn to Colby Schweitzer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Timothy T. Shiffer and Cynthia A. Shiffer to Brian F. Wagman and Cindy L. Wagman, property in Jordan Township, $25,000.
• GND and Associates LLC to Harlem Notes LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $33,000.
• William L. Bohner estate and Brian D. Bohner executor to Jeffrey Spatzer and Jill burrows, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• William L. Bohner estate and Brian D. Bohner exeuctor to Jeffrey Spatzer and JilL burrows, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Lynn L. Kuft and Leonard P. Kufta to Lynn L. Kufta, Lorrie Zvoncheck and Kevin E. Yacko, propertyin Coal Township, $1.
• Marlene E. Swift to Ethan Ehst and Julia Ehst, property in Shamokin Township, $425,000.
