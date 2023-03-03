WATSONTOWN — The Standard-Journal newspaper and the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run received special recognitions during the Watsontown Area Business Association's (WABA) annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony, held Thursday evening at the Watson Inn.
The Standard-Journal was named WABA's Business of the Year, while the Kiwanis Club received the Volunteer of the Year award.
WABA President Barb Diehl introduced the award presented to The Standard-Journal by noting that the newspaper is owned by Sample News Group, a family owned and operated business with newspapers throughout Pennsylvania
"The Standard-Journal has been not only an integral part of the community through the news they provide, but through the support they provide to others and our business organization," Diehl said.
A few noteworthy contributions listed by Diehl were the production of the annual WABA Directory, the advertising and printing of the Watsontown yard sale map, and reporting on local events.
"The employees are also very active in the communities that they live and work in," Diehl said. "For example, (Editor) Kevin (Mertz) who has spoken here to us at WABA, has the foundation Father's Hope where they provide funds and toys to orphanages."
Diehl also commended advertising representative Jim Guinn-Bailey for welcoming people during Watsontown's Breast Cancer Awareness and Customer Appreciation Day, and handing out newspapers during the event.
"Many times I've seen him stopping cars to give out pink carnations in the past as well," Diehl said, of Guinn-Bailey's activities during Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
Both Mertz and Guinn-Bailey accepted the award.
"It's important for us to have connections with the community and interact with the community." Mertz said, adding that it's nice it is to know people within the community on a business level, and many on a personal level.
Diehl read an email from Publisher Amy Moyer, who thanked WABA for the award.
"This truly is an award for the entire staff at The Standard-Journal as well as the independent contractors that deliver our newspapers every day," Moyer stated. "We are humbled that you would present this award to us.
She expressed the importance of newspapers as a trusted source for news.
"I like to believe that Google is not coming to Watsontown any time soon to cover the local football team or the borough council, but you can count on your local newspaper to do so." Moyer stated. "Every day, I ask myself 'are we doing everything our communities expect of us? Are we doing everything we can to take care of our advertisers and subscribers?' I hope the answer is yes."
She noted that Mertz and Guinn-Bailey have a combined 46 years of experience working at the newspaper.
"I am sure every here tonight recognizes Kevin Mertz, who covered the Watsontown area extensively during his years as a reporter," Moyer stated. "One year ago this month, Kevin was promoted to the editor's position."
She also noted Guinn-Bailey's dedication to serving his advertising clients.
"Advertising is a very important part of any successful business," Moyer stated. "Many of you know (Guinn-Bailey) as the voice of The Milltown Blues as well."
She also praised WABA for its work in the community.
"Thank you to every one of you who volunteers for WABA and other organizations to make the Susquehanna River Valley the best place to live and raise a family," Moyer stated.
Kaitlin Snoddy introduced the Kiwanis Club.
"When we think of the word volunteer, we often think of a single person who helps the community; A person who consistently goes above and beyond to help others," Snoddy said. "This year, the Volunteer of the Year isn't going to one single person, but instead a group of people."
She noted the club recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. She read a lengthy list of activities Kiwanis is involved with, including handing out treats for Milton's Winterfest, helping with Toys for Tots, packing lunches for Panther Packs, volunteering at Kids Cafe, and Halloween trick-or-treat events at Warrior Run High School and Milton High School.
Kiwanis Club President Jane Mertz accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
Mertz thanked WABA for the award and said "our main purpose is helping children, and the Kiwanis Club loves to help the area families from Milton and Warrior Run."
Kristy Lair, owner of Kickstart Fitness For Women, was the guest speaker during the evening.
An acknowledgement was also given to Buzz Reynolds and his wife, Millie. Reynolds, a longtime WABA member, recently retired and sold his business, Buzz's Pizza and Subs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.