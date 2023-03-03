WATSONTOWN — The Standard-Journal newspaper and the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run received special recognitions during the Watsontown Area Business Association's (WABA) annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony, held Thursday evening at the Watson Inn.

The Standard-Journal was named WABA's Business of the Year, while the Kiwanis Club received the Volunteer of the Year award.

