LEWISBURG — Union County Veterans’ 4th July Parade (UCV4JP) committee members have recently been out and about to raise awareness of their event which is less than three weeks away.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said members who have been spreading the word indicated support was growing for the special edition of the parade scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at the parking area of the Silver Moon complex off Zeigler Road, Kelly Township. Veterans and honored guests will be in place while spectators roll by with some of the regular features also present.
“People were really getting into it and starting to get excited for it which is what we are hoping for,” Burke said of reports from committee members. “We all know that our veterans are cared about but we want to make sure there is no doubt that the people of this region really care and appreciate what our veterans do for us.”
Weekly informational stands at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market have been helpful. Posters and brochures have also been popping up county-wide explaining, among other things, the “reverse parade” format.
Veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm Enduring Freedom and Gold Star Families have already signed up. High school bands, the Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, a Bell UH-1 helicopter gunship with William “Moon” Mullen and other features of a “normal” UCV4JP planned to attend.
To date, Burke said 55 veterans have requested space for parade day at the Silver Moon. However, spaces were still available and may be reserved by calling 267-760-3332 or email to ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com. Facebook and Instagram may also be used for reservations.
Burke noted veterans wishing to be part of the unique recognition may even show up on the day of the parade. However, they would not have identification signs and may not receive some of the extras.
Committee members stressed that the 2021 configuration is a single-time event. Spectators will be encouraged to chip in with donations for the return of a more normal parade in 2022. There will be strategically located buckets along the course to do just that.
